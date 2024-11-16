Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Alvotech Trading Up 0.3 %
Alvotech stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.
Alvotech Company Profile
