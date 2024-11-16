Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Alvotech Trading Up 0.3 %

Alvotech stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Alvotech Company Profile

Further Reading

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

