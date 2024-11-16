Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The trade was a 27.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

