Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,587,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,901,590. The trade was a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATUS

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.