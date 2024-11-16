Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HIDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

