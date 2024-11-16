Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HIDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
