Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 5.9 %

AOSL stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 9.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

