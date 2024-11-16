Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 27th

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $121.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

