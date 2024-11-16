Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 27th

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $121.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.
Insider Activity
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
