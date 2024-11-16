AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,032,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 767,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,488,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

