Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,696,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,250,700.95. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.