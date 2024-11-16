Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,696,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,250,700.95. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $323,100.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

