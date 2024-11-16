Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $409,310.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $409,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,107.18. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $435,811.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,483 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,840.83.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $350,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.49 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.