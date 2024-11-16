Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.58. 1,257,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 138.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

