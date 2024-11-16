Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $267,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.