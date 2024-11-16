Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.