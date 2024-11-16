Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.