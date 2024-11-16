Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $332,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $36.68 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

