Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $257,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.4% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Roblox by 23.2% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $262,234.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,956.35. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,373 shares of company stock worth $44,831,579. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

