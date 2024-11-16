Aigen Investment Management LP Has $279,000 Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $122,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

