Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5,620.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,615 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $445.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $474.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

