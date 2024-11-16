Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,248 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 640,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 211,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.