AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

