Aethlon Medical’s (AEMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 555,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.74. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

