Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.96 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.96 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
ADX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.58.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
