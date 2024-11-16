Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $1.96 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.96 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

ADX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Dividend History for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

