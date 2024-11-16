A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $102,905.40 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 43,184.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,562,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 795,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 506,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $4,058,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

