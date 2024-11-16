908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Cut to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MASS. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASS

908 Devices Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.