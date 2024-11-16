6,400 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $565,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

