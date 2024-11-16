4,986 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. 7,984,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

