4,752 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.