400 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $289.04.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

