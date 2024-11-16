2,471 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

