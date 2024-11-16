2,174 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

