2,162 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $96.11 and a 1-year high of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

