2,128 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $100.78.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.