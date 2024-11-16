1776 Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.61. 1,447,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.28. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.02 and a 12-month high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

