1776 Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 1.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 0.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,511,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,846,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FSEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 18,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

