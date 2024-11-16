1,761 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

EXPD opened at $120.12 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

