Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 9,322 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 323,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENV. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.