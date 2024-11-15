Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 361 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $405.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.34 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.