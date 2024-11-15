Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

