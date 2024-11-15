Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

