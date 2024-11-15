Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.12.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

