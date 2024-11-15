Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 395000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 28.04.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
