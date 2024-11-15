Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 1,446,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.
