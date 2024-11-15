Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novartis

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

