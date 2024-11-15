Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yunji Stock Performance

NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.49. Yunji has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

