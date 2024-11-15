Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

