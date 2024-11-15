Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 377,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,108. The company has a market capitalization of $485.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 39.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

