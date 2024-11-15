X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,817. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $126,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,742.15. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock worth $321,447. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 111,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.