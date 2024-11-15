Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $168.62 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.27.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

