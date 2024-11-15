Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $168.62 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.27.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
