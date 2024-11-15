WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and traded as high as $54.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 217,891 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,409,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 528,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 514,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 436,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4,320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 329,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 321,912 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,333,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

