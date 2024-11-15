WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.22. Approximately 89,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 401,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,187,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

