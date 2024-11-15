Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.47 and last traded at C$50.29, with a volume of 63607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Winpak from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

